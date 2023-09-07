BOSTON — Just as the school year kicks off and students return to campus, Harvard University has been ranked as the worst college for free speech in the country.

Harvard ranked last out of 248 colleges in a survey of more than 55,000 students across the U.S., receiving the only “Abysmal” rating in the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and College Pulse free speech rankings.

