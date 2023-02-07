In one room, more than a dozen students are working on the engine of an old truck.
In another, every seat is filled with teens learning to write code. Down the hall, a class creates chess pieces using 3D printers.
Anyone looking for evidence career and technical education (CTE) programs across New Hampshire have expanded in recent years need look no further than the classrooms at the Wilbur H. Palmer Career and Technical Education Center at Alvirne High School in Hudson.
“Our numbers are through the roof,” said Eric Frauwirth, the center’s director.
February is Careers in Technical Education (CTE) Month, and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., visited the Palmer CTE Center Monday to hear from school administrators, teachers, and students about the programs offered at the site -- and the secret to their success.
The Palmer Center works with employers across southern New Hampshire to address key industry needs -- like a shortage of health care workers -- and allows students to get valuable on-the-job training while developing the skills needed in a 21st century economy.
There are 600 students enrolled in classes at the center, representing nine communities, Frauwirth said.
“About 400 are from Alvirne (High) and another 200 are bused in,” Frauwirth said.
The programs and equipment at the center are funded in large part by Perkins V Entrepreneurship Education and Training Grants, created to expand entrepreneurship-related initiatives through career and technical education programs.
Hassan said she’s been working in Washington, D.C., across party lines to strengthen the Perkins grant program “that schools like this depend on.”
“But what was most exciting to me about today was the kids,” Hassan said. “Seeing how engaged they are, what they’re learning, how prepared they are becoming for jobs in the 21st century.”
As a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, Hassan has focused on strengthening career pathways and workforce training programs. She helped pass into law the year-end government funding bill, which includes a $75 million increase to Perkins programs, which directly support career and technical education programs across the state.
New Hampshire has 30 CTE programs across the state, serving students from public schools in their regions.
The Palmer Center sends student ambassadors to middle schools to share their experiences and answer questions prospective students may have.
The Palmer CTE Center offers agricultural training, along with courses and hands-on experience in culinary arts, veterinary science, digital media and welding -- a wide variety of career training options.
Hassan said she was encouraged to see the number of female students enrolled in programs at the center, including jobs like welding, which has historically been dominated by males.
“They’re learning that there are a lot of jobs out there they could be really good at, and they need hands-on training too,” Hassan said. “They’re learning about welding, which is a field women have been underrepresented in, and as we learn more and more about what a difference they can make. These are family-sustaining jobs, good wage jobs. This is all about being able to proceed from high school to a career in a variety of ways.”