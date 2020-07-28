U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan hosted a virtual roundtable discussion this week with New Hampshire school leaders on the challenges they are seeing when it comes to reopening schools this fall. While the participants represented a wide range of school districts from across the Granite State, all shared the same concern -- teachers, administrators, parents and school officials want their children to return to school safely.
Hassan joined in introducing legislation to provide $430 billion to support child care facilities, K-12 schools, and higher education institutions during the pandemic. She previously joined her colleagues in the state’s congressional delegation in announcing $82 million in March to support New Hampshire schools, colleges, and universities as part of the bipartisan CARES Act.
Hassan has also called for greater support for students who experience disabilities in upcoming COVID-19 response legislation, and co-sponsored legislation to help ensure that all K-12 students have adequate home internet connectivity and devices during the crisis.
Participating in Monday’s roundtable discussion were Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig; Mark MacLean, Superintendent of the Merrimack Valley and Andover School Districts; Kevin Carpenter, Principal of Kennett High School in North Conway; Jessica Stein Pollack, President of Christa McAuliffe School PTO in Concord; Rachel Borge, Director of Special Services for the Hudson School District; Brenda Willis, Derry School Board member; and Katherine Brown, a teacher at Rochester Middle School.
Hassan began the discussion by thanking participants on the call for their hard work.
“I am really grateful for what you do all the time,” said Hassan. “I am particularly grateful for what you are trying to do right now, which is in the face of considerable uncertainty, chart a course forward to help your students learn and be safe. One of the things I am working on here in D.C. is making sure that you all have the resources you need to execute the plans that you're putting together.”
Mayor Craig discussed the need to support teachers during this challenging time.
"I can't say enough, I'm a parent of a child in Manchester Public Schools, for what the teachers did, changing immediately to remote learning, was incredible,” said Craig. “But we know we need to provide them with more support, and ensure that they have everything they need to continue to provide education to our students, and that comes at a cost."
Participants also discussed their school districts’ reopening plans and highlighted the need for more federal funding to ensure that both children and teachers can safely return to the classroom in the fall.
Rachel Borge, director of special services for the Hudson School District, raised concerns regarding nationwide shortages of personal protective equipment.
“Yes, we need funds to purchase the things that we need to bring our kids back to school,” said Borge. “To purchase the protective equipment for our staff, and in some cases for our students who won't be able to provide it themselves, but also it's not just solely about the dollars, it's about the products, because the products aren't available.”
Hassan said she has been pushing the Trump administration to fully invoke the Defense Production Act, which could help ramp up production and distribution of personal protective equipment, testing kits, and other medical supplies.
One issue that was brought up by many of the participants on the call was the need to expand high-speed internet for online learning.
Kevin Carpenter, principal of Kennett High School in North Conway, said one approach to reopening his school will depend on expanded broadband capabilities on the school’s property.
“Under our model we're going to have some of our kids, they're going to be doing remote even though they're in school, just so that we minimize those number of transitions,” said Carpenter. “We're only going to have the kids transition once in a day to keep that cohort down. So they'll be meeting with other teachers in other classes, but they'll be in one classroom with one teacher, but learning from and working with a completely different teacher in the building.”