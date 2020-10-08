For some college students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds, returning to school this fall has been a blessing.
On Thursday morning, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., heard from three women enrolled in classes within the University System of New Hampshire.
The women are all supported by Federal TRIO Programs, which exist to serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students and individuals with disabilities as they progress through the academic pipeline.
The women talked about the challenges associated with being a student during COVID-19 and the economic fallout associated with the pandemic but said it only makes them push themselves harder to obtain a better life for themselves.
Audrey Bello is studying biology and education at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. She said when in-person learning was canceled last spring, she had to move back in with her family, which made her realize how important having a college degree is to her.
“I want to continue my education so I can provide for myself, provide for others, help others, so as much as it has been hard, it’s definitely motivated me much more to continue to work hard and try to be as successful as I can be,” Bello said.
Rebecca Williams commutes to Keene State College. The first-generation college student had her 4-year-old son when she was in high school and says their family lives on a shoestring budget.
“Because this is my first year, and it is during COVID, I think this is as hard as it could get,” Williams said. “It just pushes me harder.”
Hassan asked questions about topics such as food insecurity, which affected college students before COVID-19 and is expected to hit home for even more people this year.
A study by researchers at Temple University and the Wisconsin HOPE Lab published in 2018 found that more than one in three college students at two- and four-year schools had difficulty getting adequate food within the previous 30 days.
“One of the things we have heard, even before the pandemic, was that on college campuses, food insecurity is a real issue,” Hassan said.
“I think it’s really important that everybody recognize that food insecurity is something that millions of Americans faced before the pandemic, and millions more are facing it now.”
Jeanne Hearn, assistant director of Keene State’s Aspire Program, said they are one of the more than 650 campuses across the country that have food pantries.
“I’ll tell you, that is a busy place for people to come by and pick up food and we have students who come by all the time who say, ‘Wow, thank goodness this is here because I didn’t know what I was going to eat for the next couple of days,’” Hearn said.
Hassan said flexible workers and part-time workers have been affected by the pandemic, which is hitting college students who need to earn money to pay for school hard.
“That’s one of the reasons it is so important to get some more aid out to individuals as well as small businesses, and that is something we are going to continue to push to do,” Hassan said.