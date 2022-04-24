A proposal to operate a preschool at Manchester High School West, offering hands-on experiences for high school students interested in early childhood education or social work, has the backing of several school board members.
The Head Start programming collaborative, a proposed partnership between the Manchester School District and Southern New Hampshire Services’ Child Development Program, would also give children on the West Side access to programming designed to provide infants, toddlers and preschool children from low-income families with lifelong skills.
Members of the Manchester school board’s Teaching and Learning Committee voted 4-0 to recommend the proposal be sent to the Finance and Facilities Committee for review before heading to the full board for a vote next month.
The Head Start program currently has 264 children in Manchester taking part in programming. The proposal would place 36 of those children into two classrooms at West, renovated and operated at no cost to the school district.
West High Principal Rick Dichard said he thinks the proposal is “essentially a no-brainer” for his school.
“It’s an opportunity for a couple things,” said Dichard. “To provide a service to our families on the West Side — Head Start has a very good reputation for caring for children over a long span of time. Second, we have some space that we can give them and it’s in an area of the building so that we can pretty amicably make sure there’s not a lot of commingling between the little ones and our students as well.”
Most importantly, Dichard said, the proposal fits in alignment with what the school is trying to do in terms of offering internship opportunities.
“Our students will be able to assist the Head Start program with what they do,” said Dichard. “For those students that may be interested in going into early childhood education, it’s really a no-lose situation for us here. We’ve been working on this for quite a while. The pandemic kind of slowed us down as well as some things within our own schools, but we found the space and we’ve been working hard.”
Census data shows 27.6% of children through age 5 in proximity to West High live at or below the federal poverty level.
Most of the children that would attend programming at West would transition on to Gossler Park Elementary School where data from the state Department of Education shows over 75% of the student population are considered economically disadvantaged, and over 25% have been identified with a disability.
Donnalee Lozeau, executive director of Southern New Hampshire Services, said her group is a “solid partner” with the school district for children with learning disabilities.
“We also do health screening with our kids, nutritional things, it’s a very broad brush. Manchester on the West Side has some services but clearly not enough. What we’d really like to do is have more services for families on the West Side that are within walking distance.”
Head Start would occupy two unused rooms near the Conant Street side of the building. Dichard said the rooms aren’t available to be used as classrooms for high school-age children, even if needed.
School board member Julie Turner said she feels “the pros far outweigh any cons” associated with the proposal.
“It’s more than just a preschool — it’s like a whole child program that addresses their medical needs, their nutritional needs, their emotional and social needs as well as their academics,” said Turner. “In my opinion that would set up our students before they become kindergarteners to have their best launch into our public schools.”
“I love the fact that the high school students will be able to help and get some experience,” said school board member Ben Dion.
Dichard addressed concerns raised by some over having extremely young children on site with high-school age students, saying his experience is the older kids “inherently recognize” their need to be role models.
“For example, you can take some kids with disciplinary issues and send them down to Gossler Park and have them read to kids, and they become different people,” said Dichard. “They understand, ‘I need to be different. These kids are looking up to me.’ They become rock stars when they head down to the elementary schools.”
If the proposal is approved by the full school board in late May, the plan is to have the Head Start program operational at West by September.