The Bedford High School girls’ lacrosse team will not have to wear helmets during the upcoming season after school officials opted to rescind their helmet mandate.
“I think this would put our girls at a disadvantage,” Cindy Chagnon, school board member, said of the previously adopted helmet mandate.
The helmets could impact their peripheral vision, possibly make the game more aggressive and potentially cause inequality among teams, according to Chagnon.
In the fall of 2019, the school board initially voted to mandate the use of helmets for the girls’ lacrosse team. Because the spring lacrosse season was canceled last year due to COVID-19, the team has not yet had to play under the new headgear requirement.
Bedford was the only Division I team in New Hampshire required to wear helmets.
Last week, however, the board voted 3-2 to rescind the helmet mandate after receiving a petition with nearly 480 signatures opposed to the mandate and suggesting instead the optional use of protective headgear.
“I thought the vote was premature a year ago. I would take the same position and again, I would defer to the expertise we have at the administration level and coaching level,” said John Schneller, school board member.
According to Superintendent Mike Fournier, the district’s athletic director and the women’s lacrosse coach did not agree with the mandate, but said they would support it and follow through with it if that was what the board desired.
“I am hard pressed to believe that concussions would literally not decrease by wearing a helmet,” said Bill Foote, one of two board members who voted to keep the mandate in place.
“There is nothing new or compelling to make me change my opinion,” said Foote, who also supported the mandate in 2019.
Julian Bell, a junior lacrosse player in Bedford, said the reversal of the helmet mandate “represents the predominant will of the players and the parents of girls lacrosse at all levels in the Bedford community,” maintaining athletes should have the option of whether they want to wear protective headgear until or if a more formal, statewide decision is made.
There is a two-year research study underway titled, “The Effect of Helmets on Injury and Player Perceptions in High School Girls’ Lacrosse” that could be completed this fall and help provide evidence on whether helmets are appropriate for the sport.
Sue Jennato, school board member, said she prefers to wait until the results of that study are available to consider issuing any type of mandate, adding if school officials believe they should be requiring optional protective equipment, they should be studying all sports and not just singling out girls lacrosse.