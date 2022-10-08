College had been set in Maria Mutesi’s mind since a 10th-grade visit to Dartmouth-Hitchcock to learn about health careers.

Mutesi, a Manchester Central graduate, said she had a serious leg injury as a child, and it took her a long time to learn to walk again. Learning about physical therapy, the idea of helping other people be in their bodies, felt like meaningful work.

Making the grade

