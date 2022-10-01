STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The cost of sending a child to college has skyrocketed five times the rate of inflation over the past 50 years, and to make matters worse, recent inflation is rapidly making it even more difficult to feed students while they're there.

Recent analysis shows that the average college student will spend $294.06 per month on groceries this school year. In some states, that number is over $500 a month for a single student.

