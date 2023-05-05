New Searles Elementary School

Nashua's New Searles Elementary School.

NASHUA -- School officials, in an email sent Thursday, alerted parents of New Searles Elementary School students that water samples taken from some of the school's drinking fountains have tested for lead levels above safety standards.

Superintendent of Schools Mario Andrade urged parents to "be sure to send your children to school with water bottles," and noted that the school's fillable water bottle stations are not impacted.

