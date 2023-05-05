NASHUA -- School officials, in an email sent Thursday, alerted parents of New Searles Elementary School students that water samples taken from some of the school's drinking fountains have tested for lead levels above safety standards.
Superintendent of Schools Mario Andrade urged parents to "be sure to send your children to school with water bottles," and noted that the school's fillable water bottle stations are not impacted.
The six drinking fountains whose samples showed high lead levels have been shut off and are not accessible.
In the meantime, "our plant operations staff is mitigating and retesting to be sure all our drinking fountains test below minimum standards," Andrade said.
Six of the school's 20 drinking fountains tested at or above the minimum standard of 5 pounds per billion, he said.
The testing program is an ongoing process, initiated by the passage of HB 1421, the legislation that requires schools and child care facilities to conduct lead testing and take action in cases where the levels test above 5 parts per billion.
"I want to assure you we are as surprised as you are with the results, but I know state standards have become more stringent," Andrade said, referring to the legislation.
In response, the district is testing all schools "to be sure (they) more than meet the minimum standards for safety."
