Applications for the 2022 Brodsky Prize, a $5,000 award for high school journalists, have been extended to April 18.
The prize, established by Jeffrey Brodsky, a former editor of the Manchester Central High School newspaper, is open to all New Hampshire high school students attending public, charter or parochial schools.
Judging criteria include a student's journalistic initiative and enterprise, as well as what Brodsky calls "a contrarian nature and out-of-the-box thinking." Students should submit examples of their work that are illustrative of the prize criteria, along with a completed application.
“Working on the school newspaper was the most formative and meaningful high school experience for me – more than any classroom," Brodsky said. "It's more important than ever for young journalists to push boundaries and to challenge authority, and they can start by using the power of their school paper just like the press in the professional world."
When Brodsky, now 47, and Manchester Central classmate Misbah Tahir assumed co-editorship of the "Little Green" newspaper, they turned it into a broadsheet publication, added color photography, and introduced new design and typography. They revitalized a stagnant student newspaper circulation read by 20 percent of the school's population, boosting readership to over 75 percent of Central's students. They also encouraged student reporters to ask tough questions and explore different topics.
After graduating from Central in 1992, Brodsky studied oral history and communications at Columbia University, becoming a historian and documentary producer, before illness forced his retirement and return to his hometown.
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications helps oversee the award program.