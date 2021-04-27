The University of New Hampshire is offering a free cybersecurity camp for high school students this summer.
The virtual camp runs from July 19 to 23. Students entering grades 9-10 will work collaboratively to solve puzzles in teams, decode secret messages and hunt for “treasures” before they participate in a day-long cybersecurity challenge on the final day of camp.
Students will also engage in discussions about their own internet safety and personal privacy. No experience with cybersecurity or coding is required.
Ken Graf, computer security lecturer at UNH, said the goal is to reach students who are traditionally unrepresented to encourage them to consider a job in the field.
“Cybersecurity really touches everything,” Graf said. “I think some students just get intimidated. They see a hacker on TV or in a movie and they solve a problem in 10 seconds, and it doesn’t work that way.”
According to the International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals in New York City, various industry groups recognize women are approximately 14% of the cyber workforce.
Only 6% of STEM workers are Black, compared to an overall 11% of the nation’s workforce. Hispanics account for 7% of the STEM workforce while making up 15% of the country’s workforce, according to the organization.
GenCyber programs, such as the camp at UNH, are part of the solution to the shortfall of skilled cybersecurity professionals, according to their website.
UNH received $100,000 in grant money to support the program, which is supported by the U.S. National Security Agency and National Science Foundation.
Graf said this is the first time the camp will run. It was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
“We’re trying to make it as fun as possible,” Graf said.
The camp can support 40 students and selection is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Students will need Zoom and an internet capable device. One can be borrowed, if needed.
For more information, contact Scott Valcourt at 603-380-2860.