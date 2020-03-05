The highest-paid school superintendent in the state appeared in court Wednesday to fight for more money for compensatory time, but the lawyer for School Administrative Unit 55 argued that he’s been paid enough and isn’t owed another dime.
A hearing was held in Rockingham County Superior Court on SAU 55’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Earl Metzler, who works for the SAU and oversees the Timberlane Regional and Hampstead school districts.
Metzler, who earns $175,882 a year, is suing the SAU over a wage complaint related to the compensatory time he was allowed to receive until a policy change last June.
The change no longer allows the superintendent and other salaried employees to earn compensatory time for working on non-scheduled days, such as holidays and weekends.
Metzler, who has received more than $100,000 for compensatory time in recent years, was paid at a straight time rate, but he claims that he’s entitled to be paid at time and a half.
“What we have here is buyer’s remorse,” said C. Kevin Leonard, Metzler’s attorney.
Referring to the policy that at one time allowed Metzler to earn compensatory time, Leonard told Judge Daniel St. Hilaire that the SAU board “regrets the policy implemented in 2016 and they had the right to change it, which they did.”
School officials have estimated that if Metzler wins his case, he would likely have to be paid at least another $50,000.
Daniel Schwarz, the SAU’s attorney, maintains that the SAU was not obligated to pay Metzler at time and a half under the policy.
“They paid him straight time and he never objected. Not once, over all the years that he got straight time, not once did Dr. Metzler stand up and say, ‘Hey, wait a second. Our agreement is that I get paid out in time and a half,’” Schwarz told the judge.
Arguing that the lawsuit should be dismissed, Schwarz said Metzler’s case was “nothing more than a lawyerly argument brought up, looking at this policy and seizing on some perceived ambiguity.”
He claims that the SAU had the right to pay Metzler at whatever rate it wanted for compensatory time.
Judge St. Hilaire did not immediately rule on the SAU’s motion to dismiss the case.