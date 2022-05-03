Manchester’s Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary School was named the top elementary in the state by the New Hampshire Excellence in Education Awards, also known as the EDies.
The announcement was made during a school assembly on Tuesday. With the award coming on Teacher Appreciation Day, Principal Susan Matthews told her staff it was a fitting recognition of the work they’ve done on behalf of students.
“It is in this moment today that we can reflect on our work, and know that teaching is a profession that allows us the opportunity of knowing that we have the ability to change lives for the better,” Matthews said in a statement. “Today we are being recognized for having done our best to make a difference in the lives of our students. I can speak for everyone here when I say we are humbly grateful to be chosen as a School of Excellence by the EDies Committee, and we thank them.”
The New Hampshire Excellence in Education Awards names schools of excellence each year, though no schools were recognized in 2020 or 2021.
Representatives from the EDies were joined by Mayor Joyce Craig and Interim Superintendent Jenn Gillis for the award announcement Tuesday morning.
“I told the students and staff that I had tears in my eyes as the EDies team broke the news,” Gillis said in a statement. “I could not be prouder of all that they’ve accomplished, and how they’ve accomplished it: Working as a team. Every student, every member of the staff is part of this -- I hope they all understand what an accomplishment this is, and they enjoy every moment.”
Craig congratulated the school on the work done to support growth in student achievement.
“The Highland-Goffe’s Falls staff, students, and families are a strong team, and as a result of their hard work and collaboration, we’re seeing a significant impact on student achievement,” said Craig in a statement. “I’m thrilled they are being honored with this well-deserved Excellence in Education Award.”
The school will be recognized at the EDies Awards ceremony on June 4 in Manchester. More information is available at https://www.edies.org/.
