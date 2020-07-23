The Hollis-Brookline School District intends on providing parents with a choice on whether their children will return to school this fall with on-site instruction or remote learning.
“We are reopening our school buildings,” Bob Thompson, assistant superintendent for SAU 41, said this week while unveiling the district’s proposed road map to reopening.
Thompson said there are no active COVID-19 cases in Hollis or Brookline, and he is hoping for a Sept. 3 start date.
“I have had many conversations with parents who are very concerned about their child’s mental health and their social and emotional well-being. And, in some cases, remote learning was a poor substitute for in-person learning,” Thompson told the school board. “Those parents really want to see their children get back into the schools, and we as a leadership team really want to facilitate that process and make that happen.”
Still, he explained there are other parents who remain nervous about their kids returning to the classroom in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the district must also provide a robust, enhanced learning environment for those children as well.
“This really comes down to parent choice,” Thompson said of the recommended plan.
Those students opting to return to the school buildings full-time will be required to wear face masks when social distancing is not feasible, according to Gina Bergskaug, assistant superintendent, who acknowledged that the school year will look vastly different from a traditional school year.
“We feel comfortable that we are able to meet the CDC guidelines,” she said, explaining visits have been made to every classroom in the district and, in most cases, 20 desks can fit within the classrooms while maintaining six feet of space.
According to the SAU 41 website, some 2,475 students attended schools in the district as of 2017.
Parents will be required to screen their children and take daily temperature checks before leaving for school, students must sanitize their hands before entering classrooms and desks will be assigned to individual students, according to the proposal. Whenever possible, outdoor learning opportunities will be encouraged, said Bergskaug.
At the elementary levels, students will remain in their home rooms for most of the day, with teachers moving to them for electives such as art and music. A staggered dismissal will be in place to alleviate traffic and congestion, said Bergskaug.
For those students selecting remote learning, she said daily live Zoom sessions will be required for instruction, with pacing that will mirror on-site learning.
“Direct instruction will follow the in-person instruction model in regard to the schedule and expectation for learning. That is a drastic shift from the springtime,” added Bergskaug.
Shannon Sinclair, a music teacher in the district, said she is pleased that SAU 41 is offering choices of remote learning and in-classroom teaching.
“Looking at this as a parent, I was thrilled, honestly,” she said. “There is something for everybody.”
On the flip side, Sinclair said she worries about traveling from room to room teaching music. She has serious fears of potentially being exposed and then sharing that exposure with students when she moves to the next classroom.
Sinclair said she would support teaching music in an outside setting whenever possible.
Superintendent Andrew Corey said there have been preliminary discussions about using tents for outdoor learning, although he admits there is a cost associated with that, as well as concerns on where the tents would be stationed.
“Right now, it is going to be a difficult year,” Corey acknowledged of the financial implications related to the proposed plan. He said the district has already bought hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer.
The school board has not yet voted on the proposal.