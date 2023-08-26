Katy Rose Rose

GOFFSTOWN — Parents pull around the circular driveway to drop their children off in the morning. Students climb the steps and hang their backpacks on hooks. Katy Rose greets her charges and sends them into a classroom festooned with artwork, where they open their laptops and begin working through math problems.

But Rose is not a teacher, and this is not a school. Every child here is a home-schooler.

