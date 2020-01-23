HOOKSETT – Last fall, 28,000 children across the nation provided essays on possible names for the next Mars Rover. Only 155 moved on from that group into the semifinals with one coming from Hooksett Middle School.
NASA and innovation education group Future Engineers chose fifth-grader Trip Hanna’s essay suggesting the upcoming rover be named “Vision” as the best among Grades 5-8 students from across New Hampshire.
Trip was not alone in his suggestion, with Hadley Green of Oxford, Miss., Sarayah McClure of Olathe, Kan., and Maia Marshall of Las Vegas also providing essays recommending “Vision” as the rover’s official name.
Although Trip’s essay was not selected to move onto the finals, Green’s essay was, with Popular Mechanics Magazine also recommending that Vision be selected as one of the nine final names.
Meghan Hanna, Trip’s mother, says the now 10-year-old has been obsessed with space and engineering since he was a toddler, whether it was yearly summer trips to space camp at the Christa McAuliffe Planetarium or posing as New Hampshire astronaut Alan Shepard in a second-grade “living wax museum” exhibit.
While Meghan says Trip has participated in other space-based contests for children, this marks the first time he’s entered an essay that required research.
Neither of them expected the call earlier this month from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory that Trip’s entry advanced to the semifinals.
“He honed in on the fact that this rover has more cameras than any other previous rover,” said Meghan. “Never in a million years would I have expected that he would have been a semifinalist.”
Even though Trip cannot directly win the contest, Meghan says he can still indirectly win if “Vision” wins.
“Trip will always know he came up with that idea,” she said.
New Hampshire’s Grades K-4 semifinalist was Alice Martin of Exeter, who proposed “L.E.A.D.,” an acronym she says stands for “love, exploration, and discovery.”
Tanya Das of Exeter from New Hampshire’s Grades 9-12 semifinalist. Das proposed the word “Prayas,” a Sanskrit word meaning “the effort to complete a task.”
Anyone can vote for the nine finalists at go.nasa.gov/name2020