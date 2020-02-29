NORTH CONWAY — Memorial Hospital is accepting applications for its annual scholarship fund, which supports students pursuing health-related careers.
The program is open to students within the hospital’s service area, towns served by SAU 9, SAU 13 and MSAD 72. Adults returning to school, changing careers or seeking further education also may apply. Each scholarship has its own criteria.
Memorial Hospital Scholarships ($4,500 total funds; typical award is $1,000): For a high school senior entering a health-related field or a college student in a health-related field. The student must be from SAU 9, SAU 13 or MSAD 72. Applicants may be the child or grandchild of a hospital employee or volunteer. The award also applies to employees who are attending college in a health-related field.
Kathleen Sheehan Memorial Award ($1,000): Must reside in Carroll County or in western Maine and be enrolled in an accredited health-related field of study program.
Memorial Hospital Volunteers Scholarship Program ($5,000 total funds; typical award is $1,000): Must be a hospital employee or volunteer, or the relative of an employee or volunteer, who is pursuing health-related studies full time.
Memorial Hospital Volunteers Healthcare Studies Scholarship ($1,000): Must be a Kennett High School graduating senior pursuing health care studies.
Miranda Leavitt Diabetes Scholarship (up to $1,000): For a student living in Carroll County or western Maine who either has type 1 or type 2 diabetes; or who is enrolled full time in college and pursuing studies related to health care, nutrition, exercise physiology or health education.
Applications must be submitted online and by April 1. Awards are based on scholastic ability, applicable work experience, financial need and an essay on the student’s goals.
Applications and more information are available at memorialhospitalnh.org/ways-to-give/scholarships.