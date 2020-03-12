CONCORD – The House of Representatives killed legislation Thursday aimed at preventing students who were born as boys from competing on female sports teams.
The bill’s prime sponsor, State Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, said it’s unfair to let transgender girls play on female teams and violates the spirit of Title IX that mandated equality between the sexes in sports.
“What it would require is that they be on their team of the biological sex,” Pearson said.
But Rep. Stephen Woodcock, D-Center Conway, said these students should be able to take part in the gender that they identify with.
“The bill is about one thing and one thing only; prohibiting students who are trans athletes from playing on a girls’ team. This is blatant discrimination,” Woodcock said.
“These girls are girls. Transgender girls are girls and they belong on a girls team.”
The vote to kill the bill (HB 1251) was 184-131.
CeCe Telfer, born male and now competing as a transgender woman, first competed on the men’s track and field team at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge in 2016 and 2017 and never ranked better than 200th nationally in hurdling events.
Under accepted NCAA rules and after one year of testosterone suppression treatment, Telfer in 2019 qualified for the women’s Division II outdoor track and field national championships and won the 400-meter hurdles.
“There are a growing number of schools where biological males with average scores are out scoring the best females when they join the female team,” Pearson said.
“Some are losing their state records; some are losing their scholarships.”
Assistant Attorney General Sean Locke, who heads the AG’s civil rights unit, had warned the House Education Committee that the bill, if adopted, could violate an anti-bias law passed a year ago.
“We see there is potential for conflict in this piece of legislation. One law says a student should not be discriminated based on their gender identity, yet with this bill they may be excluded from certain activities based on their gender identity,” Locke said.
In 2019, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a law that outlawed discrimination against all students based on their gender identity.
New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association regulations leave it up to each school board to decide on eligibility for transgender students. They are required to apply at least two months before the sport season begins.
Criteria would include a birth certificate different than the gender identity, a medical provider verifying the student has a “consistent gender identification and expression” and any medical documentation, such as for hormone therapy or sex-assignment surgery.