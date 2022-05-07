In most New Hampshire cities and towns, schools account for the biggest piece of the budget — which means they have a big impact on the local property tax rate.
American public schools are funded with a mix of federal, state and local tax dollars.
Federal funds are a small piece of the pie, just about 10% of funding in most states, with state and local money making up the balance.
In New Hampshire, almost two-thirds of a school district’s funding, on average, comes from local property taxes. Of all the states, New Hampshire schools are funded the most by local tax dollars, and the least by the state.
Availability of local dollars for schools depends on a town’s property values and the town’s tax rate. That’s a big part of the reason per-pupil spending varies so much around New Hampshire: because of the gulf between towns with high and low property values, high and low tax rates.
Manchester spends less than $14,000 per student, according to the state Department of Education, while many districts spend double that or more.
Rurality plays a role, too. Towns with more commercial and industrial property can generate more tax revenue, because these properties are typically taxed at a higher rate than homes. Rural districts and towns with few students also tend to have high per-pupil costs.
Cost drivers
Although Manchester is the lowest-spending school district in the state, $14,000 per student per year feels like a lot of money, especially compared with lower-cost private schools and religious schools. Why does it cost so much to run a school? And why does it seem to be getting more expensive?
The biggest share of school costs are pay and benefits for teachers and other school staff. Pay for public school teachers tends to be higher than pay in private schools, and benefits are often more generous, in part because of contracts negotiated by unions. Still, pay is not rising quickly in public schools.
Adjusted for inflation, teacher salaries in New Hampshire increased less than 5% from 1970 to 2020, according to federal data.
While pay has not increased that much, the number of staff has — especially the number of support staff, including paraprofessional educators. Many of these support staff are working to make sure children with disabilities are not shut out of education.
Since the passage of what is now known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act in 1975, it has become illegal to deny students a public education because of a disability, and schools are required by law to offer an appropriate education to all students, without charging families out-of-pocket — which can mean aides, therapies, even residential education programs. Federal funding is supposed to support the cost of these special education services, but Congress has never fully funded special education.
More staff means more money going to salaries — and benefits like health insurance. As most working people are all too aware, monthly health insurance premiums for employer-sponsored insurance have risen 47% since 2011, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
In New Hampshire this year, the spiraling cost of health insurance was cited as a major reason school budgets were going up.
Whose obligation?
The right to an education is not enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, but it is in the New Hampshire state constitution.
The question of how much the state ought to contribute to educate young Granite Staters has been the subject of repeated lawsuits, including the Claremont cases and the ongoing suit brought by the ConVal Regional School District, which has been joined by several other property-poor school districts.
“The court concluded the provision of a constitutionally adequate education is a state and not a local responsibility,” said Andru Volinsky, the former executive councilor who was one of the lead attorneys on the Claremont lawsuit. “The problem we have is since 1997 (when the case was decided), the state has never lived up to its responsibility.”
In the Claremont decision, Volinsky said, the state’s funding formula was found unconstitutional, and the court’s decision ruled that education had to be sufficient to allow children to become competitors in the marketplace of ideas.
“That does not mean bare minimum,” Volinsky said. “That means kids have to be prepared, whether they go to college or go into the workforce.”
So every year, the state contributes an amount to schools based on a formula that takes into account the number of students with special needs, the number of students learning English for the first time and the number of students from poor families. But with the changing nature of education in the technology age, the rising costs like health insurance and aging facilities, the formula has not been updated, and districts with smaller tax bases have been feeling pinched.
“More and more funding responsibility has fallen on the local property taxpayers,” Volinsky said.