CONCORD -- The former president of Manchester Community College has been tapped to serve as interim chancellor for the Community College System of New Hampshire.
Dr. Susan Huard has been selected by the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) Board of Trustees to serve as interim chancellor when Dr. Ross Gittell exits the position this spring. Huard is expected to serve for approximately one year while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement.
“During these uncertain and challenging times, it is critical for CCSNH to have a leader with proven skills who can guide the college system,” said Jeremy Hitchcock, chair of the Community College System Board of Trustees, in a statement. “Susan’s exemplary leadership as the President of Manchester Community College and her expertise in key aspects of NH’s educational and workforce landscape gives us complete confidence that the system will be in very capable hands.”
Gittell will step down this summer after nine years as chancellor to become president of Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I. Gittell will start his new position at Bryant on July 1.
Huard, a Hooksett resident, retired from Manchester Community College (MCC) in December, after nearly a decade at the school that saw consistent growth of student enrollment, increased graduation rates and an expansion of programs. She oversaw a number of new programs at the Manchester campus in coordination with NH employers, including the launch of a new HVAC/Electrical Technology facility, and a partnership with Eversource which enabled the college to meet workforce needs in the utilities sector.
She also served as interim president of Great Bay Community College during a search for a permanent replacement in 2018.
“Susan stands out as an exceptionally capable leader who is deeply familiar with the operations of individual campuses and the workings of our system leadership, and I am confident she will lead CCSNH well during the next phase of the system’s evolution,” said Gittell in a statement.
“The success of community colleges is due to leaders who constantly ask themselves, 'What else can we do for our students and for our community?'” said Huard in a statement. “This question will be the underpinning of every decision we make to see the system through these turbulent times.”
The Community College System Board of Trustees also named Dr. Brian Bicknell as the new president of MCC, effective immediately. Bicknell had been in the post on an interim basis since Jan. 1.
“I’m honored by the vote of confidence from the CCSNH trustees,” said Bicknell in a statement. “The coronavirus pandemic has created a number of urgent challenges, and I am deeply proud of MCC’s service to our students and the community.”