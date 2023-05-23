MSD Plane
Project manager Bob Hough releases Manchester School of Technology’s student-built airplane from a tow bracket at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Monday.

The Hudson school board has approved the launch of a student plane-building program at Alvirne High School, similar to one operating out of Manchester School of Technology the past few years.

In partnership with the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, students at the school's Palmer CTE Center will begin assembling a two-seat Van's RV-12iS light sport aircraft in the 2023-2024 school year.

Tuesday, May 23, 2023