The Hudson school board has approved the launch of a student plane-building program at Alvirne High School, similar to one operating out of Manchester School of Technology the past few years.
In partnership with the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, students at the school's Palmer CTE Center will begin assembling a two-seat Van's RV-12iS light sport aircraft in the 2023-2024 school year.
The vote to approve the agreement with Tango Flight Inc. and the NH Aviation Historical Society was 3-1, with Ethan Beals the lone ‘no’ vote.
“It's quite a milestone for our little museum to facilitate the start-up of a second student plane-building program,” Jeff Rapsis, the Aviation Museum’s executive director, said in an email. “But for the state in general, it's the next step in the program making what we feel will be a long-term difference in workforce development as it relates to the state's all-important aviation and aerospace sector.”
Under the terms of the agreement, the museum will raise $210,000 as a refundable deposit to get the program up and running, as well as $10,000/year for ongoing expenses once the plane is built and purchased.
Some curriculum materials developed by Tango Flight to coincide with the plane build and the annual program fee -- $13,873 -- could be covered by Perkins Grant money, officials said.
The plane will be housed in the Nashua Airport hangar, school officials said.
Hudson is the second New Hampshire high school to participate in this project, which will roll across two school years. An engineering teacher will teach the curriculum at Alvirne, and museum experienced volunteers will assist.
Volunteer vetting is done by the museum and programs will be run under the policies of the school where the work is occurring.
Eight Alvirne students have committed to the program, officials said. That number could increase as news of the program spreads.
Students will not fly the plane, officials said.
Rapsis said the museum will now go into fundraising mode to raise the $210,000 needed to start the Hudson program.
The plane-building program at the Manchester School of Technology, now in its second round, is free and open to students of high school age who meet basic requirements. Participants can come from home schooling environments, private or charter schools, and public schools both inside and outside the Manchester School District.
When launched in 2019, the MST/Aviation Museum joint effort was only the fourth of its kind in the nation, and the only one in the Northeast.
The program is designed to give MST engineering students hands-on experience in a range of disciplines, from manufacturing and assembly to aeronautical engineering.
The first airplane in the program, a Van’s RV-12iS two-seat light sport aircraft, was completed in August 2022. It has since made appearances at schools, museums, and at science, technology, engineering and math education events, and has been flown in Atlanta, Georgia.
The completed aircraft will be sold on the open market, with the proceeds used to build the next airplane. Startup funding of $350,000 was provided by local businesses, with organizers touting the fact the program hasn’t cost the school district “a dime.”
Construction on the program’s second airplane began this past September, at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
The Van’s RV-12iS two-seat light sport aircraft weighs 771 pounds, has a maximum speed of 110 mph and a 100 horsepower engine that runs on the same gasoline used for automobiles.
