Nearly 2,600 people, including hundreds of educators, received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a two-day vaccination clinic this weekend at Fidelity Investments in Merrimack.
For teachers like Lauren Marinis of Hudson, Sunday was a day of celebration.
“I am so excited. I have been waiting for this day for a very long time,” said Marinis after receiving her Moderna shot. “I am so happy.”
Marinis, who teaches at Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson, said she took the year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but misses her job tremendously.
“I’ve already contacted my principal,” said Marinis, who will be counting the days until she returns to the classroom. “I’m ready to go back.”
A total of 2,570 vaccinations were given — 1,628 on Saturday and 942 on Sunday, according to Nicole Chute, health promotion and communication specialist with the Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services.
The Nashua agency hosted the clinic, with assistance from Fidelity Investments, which targeted teachers, school staff, childcare workers and those 50 and older in the Greater Nashua region. About 150 volunteers were on hand for the walk-in clinic.
“This was so organized, so quick and so easy. This is such a relief. I am halfway there,” said Mary Roeser of Nashua, who had the opportunity to get her first vaccination shot.
Roeser said she has been very strict about staying home, keeping her distance from large crowds and wearing her mask. Once fully vaccinated, Roeser said she is most looking forward to visiting with her family and friends.
A 10,000-square-foot tent was used for the weekend clinic on Fidelity’s campus. Even with Sunday’s rain, the tent was heated and kept visitors warm and dry.
“There is so much joy in the air here,” said Joe Murray, vice-president of government relations at Fidelity. “Fidelity tries to help people through all the stages in life, and if ever we wanted to put a stage behind us, this is it,” he said of the pandemic.
Fidelity will be hosting another clinic next month for the second shot for those vaccinated over the weekend. It hopes to offer future vaccination clinics as well, according to Murray.
Chute said providing teachers with an opportunity to be vaccinated is vitally important to keep schools operating and the community moving forward.
“They are ready to get vaccinated,” Chute said of New Hampshire’s educators and childcare workers. “They have been waiting for a really long time.”