While many of New Hampshire's college and university students will have to take at least some classes online in the fall, international students taking classes exclusively online will have to leave the country, according to a new rule announced this week by the federal government.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced colleges across the country to close their campuses and shift to online classes for the spring 2020 semester. Many of New Hampshire's colleges and universities plan to keep offering online classes, alternating groups of students on campus at different times to keep class sizes down, or even going fully online for the coming semester.
On Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, announced that students whose colleges are only offering online classes will not be able to get visas to stay in the United States or enter the country.
If a college is operating as in previous years, international students may take only one online class, or three credit hours online, and take all other courses in person, regardless of health concerns.
The University of New Hampshire president slammed the directive, saying it would curtail the university's flexibility if it needs to go online-only or otherwise change the way students take classes to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"The new policies recently released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding international students studying in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic are incredibly unfair and harmful," university president James W. Dean wrote in a statement.
"Blocking and possibly expelling international students in the middle of their studies if circumstances change serves no one’s interests and will set back the United States’ ability to attract the world’s brightest minds. We support our international students and value the diversity they bring to our campuses."
In the 2017-18 school year, 477 UNH students came from China, 67 from India, 41 from Iran and 40 from Canada. Dozens of students come from other countries around the world.
Southern New Hampshire University is one of the few universities in New Hampshire that has said it will offer only online classes in the fall.
In a statement, the university said international students are an important part of the SNHU community, but the impact of the ICE rule was still being evaluated.
“We are working to gather more information, determine the potential impact, and chart a path forward for our students," a university statement read. "We will do all we can to take care of our international students, who remain an important part of the University and our local community.”
Dartmouth College is planning to bring more than half of its undergraduates to campus this fall. Students will spend two terms on campus, and one term taking classes online. The college is planning to bring most of its incoming freshmen to campus for the fall and spring and have them take online classes for the winter term — though no students will be required to be on campus this year.
Dartmouth reported 10% of the freshmen who arrived on campus in the fall of 2019 were citizens of other countries.
"We are examining the implications of this new guidance," said Diana Lawrence, Dartmouth's associate vice president for communications. "We are committed to supporting our students and communicating with them when we learn more."