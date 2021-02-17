As districts throughout southern New Hampshire seek ways to improve classroom air flow and reduce the spread of COVID-19, Merrimack voters will decide whether to spend $4 million to replace ventilators in local schools.
A special warrant article on the April 13 Merrimack school ballot proposes entering a 10-year lease agreement with Honeywell to purchase and install unit ventilators.
The project would replace 10 existing unit ventilators at the schools and upgrade their controls .
Assistant Superintendent Matt Shevenell said the work would not solve every ventilation issue but would address major concerns within each school building.
“I think it is the prudent and the right thing for the board and the community to do,” said Merrimack School Board member Cinda Guagliumi.
The school board and budget committee unanimously supported the project.
In preparation for bringing students back to the classroom, all Manchester School District HVAC systems were inspected to ensure they meet recommended air flow standards.
The district upgraded filters wherever possible, increased air exchange rates during the school day and increased the overall run time of the systems. In areas where filters couldn’t be upgraded, the district added portable ones.
Portable filters also were added to each school nurse’s office and designated isolation room.
Manchester school officials said before children began returning to school, the district spent about $1.8 million on safety improvements for COVID-19, including
more than $500,000 on upgrades to the ventilation system. New air filters accounted for about $218,000 of the facility upgrades, officials said.
The district used CARES Act money to help pay for the upgrades.
The Nashua School District also ordered high-grade filters for its school HVAC systems.
“These are more apt to stop any virus particles from getting through,” said Shawn Smith, director of plant operations.
Because of COVID-19, HVAC filters are now being replaced four times a year in Nashua instead of three.
Merrimack voters also will be asked to approve a school district operating budget of $81.1 million, as well as a collective bargaining agreement with the Merrimack Educational Support Staff Association that seeks salary and benefit increases totaling about $780,000 throughout the next three years.
Merrimack’s school district deliberative session is March 2, with a snow date of March 4. Voting day is April 13.