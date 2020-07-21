Unhappy with the school district’s proposal to offer hybrid instruction this fall, some Bedford parents are asking school officials to allow children to return to the classroom full-time.
The school district’s reopening task force is recommending a model in which students spend some time in the classroom and some at home receiving remote instruction. The school board is expected to vote on the proposal next Monday.
“Other options should be looked at. To vote on one single plan is not the way to do this,” Val Naftali told school board members at their meeting Monday night.
Naftali has two children in Bedford High School. Under the proposal, high school students would be in school for about 75 minutes of in-person instruction four days a week, with distance learning taking place the remainder of the time. Younger students would spend 50% of their time in the classroom and 50% at home.
Families could elect to have full-time remote learning for kids who cannot be in the classroom, school officials have said.
Parent Bob Kennedy said other communities are providing families with alternatives that include full-time in-school instruction. He questioned whether parents who choose full-time remote learning would free up enough space in the schools for families who prefer their kids to be in the classroom full-time.
There should be more options for students who want to be in the classroom, said David Nielsen of Woburn Abbey Drive.
“Why aren’t we considering other options? Why aren’t we looking at portable classrooms?” he asked.
The COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the data and exposure rate reported in New Hampshire, is not a reason to close the schools, said Cara Kaupp of Bedford, a pediatrician.
“This is not as bad as everyone thinks it is,” said Kaupp. “ … I just think we are rushing to judgment without enough data.”
But Penelope Vandermeer, who will be a junior at Bedford High, pointed to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States and said if schools open at full capacity, the numbers could go higher.
“It is so high because we didn’t shut down when we should have,” said Vandermeer.
Lucky Kovvuri, another junior, said masks will be vital in the school settings, and it will be crucial to have fewer people in the schools. Once those restrictions are followed and case numbers decline, only then should the district consider easing restrictions, she said.
The existing hybrid proposal, said Kovvuri, is the best plan that school officials have to consider.
Superintendent Mike Fournier said Monday that compared to last spring’s remote learning, the hybrid approach will have more “face-to-face” time for students, including live classes that some teachers are planning for older students.
Cindy Chagnon, school board member, said she would like to see the high school students in the classroom at least 50% of the time.
“I just think we can do better,” said John Schneller, school board member, who suggested an alternative plan that would consider utilizing plexiglass barriers between desks to potentially allow for more students in the classrooms.