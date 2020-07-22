Cracked screens.
Torn-off keyboards.
Pet urine.
Chromebook computers loaned out to Nashua students last spring came back with a range of problems, putting hundreds of the computers out of commission.
“We lost about one-third, or about 500 Chromebooks that were damaged in some way or another,” Superintendent Jahmal Mosley said of the devices returned in recent weeks by students who borrowed them for remote learning.
School board member Paula Johnson asked for a copy of the contract signed by parents before the 1,770 devices were borrowed, questioning who is responsible for the repairs.
“We can’t keep having our Chromebooks destroyed and damaged and then we have to keep replacing them,” she said during a meeting this week.
Earlier, the school board was debating whether to purchase about 11,000 Chromebooks at $220 each to ensure that every student in the district could have one.
Gregory Rodriguez, director of technology for the district, said it would cost about $2.4 million to purchase all new computers. But even if the money was available, it would not be possible to provide computers to every student in Nashua by September, he said, since the Chromebook is on a two- to three-month backorder.
“We don’t see this as being achievable by the start of the school year. There are many obstacles,” he said. “ … We also have budget implications.”
Rodriguez said parts from some of the damaged Chromebooks will be used to repair others.
Outdated technology also needs to be addressed, Rodriguez said, noting that the warranties on about 5,500 of the district’s existing Chromebooks will expire in the next two years. The district currently has more than 7,000 Chromebooks.
The state is providing Nashua with one-time funds of $2.9 million, but city officials are using $700,000 of that to reduce the tax rate -- money originally eyed to purchase additional Chromebooks.
In addition, the CARES Act is providing Nashua’s public schools with about $2,859,000 in federal grant funds, which may be used for remote learning, personal protective equipment or laptops, according to Dan Donovan, chief operating officer.
The district could consider charging technology fees, a practice already used by some schools in the state to cover repairs and other costs associated with the devices, explained Rodriguez.
The Board of Education is looking at several options, including the purchase of 11,000 new Chromebooks; the purchase of 3,300 Chromebooks at a total cost of $726,000; a large purchase of laptops acquired over a three-year timeframe; or leasing the devices using the one-time state funds or the CARES Act funding as a down payment.