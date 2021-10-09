Esports, or competitive video gaming, can feel like a solitary pursuit, but the new esports arena at Southern New Hampshire University offers the college’s esports team a chance to compete together, and share the highs and lows of their events.
SNHU’s esports team began in 2018, but until the new arena opened on Friday, players had been scattered, playing in their dorm rooms or off-campus homes. They communicated online to coordinate their strategy, playing five-on-five or six-on-six games against other college teams. But moments of triumph and defeat passed without a high-five from a teammate, or an attaboy from a coach.
“I’ve never taken losses well,” said sophomore esports player Matt Hamel of Newton. “But online, it’s so much harder.”
Being alone after a loss can be draining, he explained. But losing in the company of teammates is a different story, he said. The camaraderie of people experiencing the same emotion helps, Hamel said, and being around other people helps to keep things in perspective. “There’s no opportunity to shut down,” Hamel said.
And winning alone isn’t quite as sweet, said teammate Stevie Carter, of Dennisport, Mass.
“There is no greater feeling than pulling off some nuts play and hearing the cheers,” Carter said. “We have headphones and noise cancellation on, but you can hear the cheers.”
The arena also makes it easier to stream games to an online audience — a growing industry, where top players can earn serious money — and provides space for an in-person audience to cheer on the home team, just like at an athletic event.
COVID-19 delayed the arena’s opening for more than a year and a half. The space had been set to open on March 20, 2020, but a few days earlier, Southern New Hampshire University cleared out its campus, and stayed closed until August 2021.
Hamel and Carter did their whole freshman year online. The nature of esports meant they could still practice and play as a team — esports director Tim Fowler said they may have been the only SNHU team to have a totally normal season last year — but they missed the in-person connections.
Coming into the new arena this fall, kitted out with gaming computers, the streaming booth and colorful lights, was an almost magical experience, Hamel said.
“To see everything set up and working flawlessly? It’s a crazy experience. I’m in love with it.”
Earlier generations of esports players at SNHU didn’t really have a space to play together, said Sultan Akhter, a former player who is now the team’s operations manager.
“I want to give them the opportunity I didn’t have when I was a student,” Akhter said. “Back then everybody was playing from their dorms, or their homes or their apartments. Whether we won or lost a match, we didn’t get to share our experiences as teammates.”
Winning with your team is even sweeter than winning alone, he said, and the team can shake off a loss together.
Carter agreed. “Being able to play with these guys, it can’t be replicated online.”
Playing together made the team feel more like a team, Carter said. And the fact that the opening drew a modest audience of about 20 students and university staff felt like a win for esports, Hamel said.
“I’m glad to see the response to the opening, because it means the stigma of ‘esports aren’t real sports’ is starting to fade,” Hamel said. That’s huge, he said. “It allows students who would not be able to be athletes otherwise to be athletes,” he said, gesturing at his bright green wheelchair.
Carter said the arena’s existence was validating for an activity that is still something of an afterthought in the college sports world, despite the fact that the vast majority of younger Americans play video games of some kind. The soccer teams have a field, the basketball teams have a fieldhouse — and now there is an arena for esports.
“It’s nice having a space we can call our own,” Carter said.