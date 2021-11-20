In just over a week, a social media post by a little-known group has provoked a full-blown panic among teachers and public school leaders over the possible enforcement of a new state law about teaching discrimination.
The law banning discriminatory teaching was passed in June, as part of the state budget. After release of enforcement guidelines from the state Department of Justice, the issue died down as teachers turned to teaching, and conservative activists focused their attention on school mask policies and vaccinations.
Politics outside of New Hampshire pushed the law back into the spotlight.
In Virginia, Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin used the specter of “critical race theory” to appeal to core Donald Trump voters, while keeping himself far enough from Trump himself to remain palatable to affluent suburbanites. His come-from-behind win with the platform helped reinvigorate the issue as a winning strategy for Republican candidates.
Since Youngkin’s election, the critical race theory tumult has come roaring back in New Hampshire, spurred by the state education commissioner’s interest in helping the Department of Justice enforce the law, and a tweet from the small local branch of a Florida-based group.
With the renewed focus has come a sense of anxiety on both sides of the issue. Some families worry their children could face discrimination or be instructed to feel shame. Teachers fear losing their livelihoods over teaching difficult episodes of history or pieces of literature, or over a misunderstanding during a class discussion.
Initial worry
New Hampshire’s law began as a critical race theory ban, as passed in other state legislatures with the backing of national conservative advocacy groups. Backlash from teachers and free speech advocates ensued, and legislators backed down from a ban on the academic philosophy.
Critical race theory is the academic concept that racism is not just the product of individual bias or prejudice but is embedded in legal and governmental systems and policies.
What Gov. Chris Sununu eventually signed into law was a ban on teaching that any person was superior, inferior or inherently oppressive based on characteristics they cannot help — the law lists “age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion, or national origin.”
Teachers unions said no one was teaching these sorts of things, much less requiring that students believe them.
“We aren’t out there teaching that anyone is inherently superior or inherently inferior,” said Deb Howes, president of the American Federation of Teachers of New Hampshire, one of the state’s two teachers unions.
Teachers remained concerned that the law would be enforced as a ban on teaching about issues like slavery and segregation, especially if White children might feel uncomfortable discussing race-based oppression.
Before school started, the state Department of Justice issued guidance clarifying that the law did not prohibit teaching about slavery, segregation or discrimination.
Still, some teachers were watching their backs and censoring their curricula out of fear of losing their licenses to a complaint. The Manchester school district’s chief equity officer said the law made one teacher decide against teaching the classic play, “A Raisin in the Sun.”
Panic attacks
Critical race theory was not a major topic during school board public comment sections around the state earlier this fall, where mask policies dominated discussions.
“It had quieted down,” Howes said. “People were getting on with what they needed to do,” she said, though some teachers were keeping the law in the back of their minds and staying a little more on their guard about what they said.
Violating the law could mean sanctions from the state Board of Education, including the revocation of a teaching license. But Howes said teachers tried to stay focused on doing their jobs.
Youngkin’s campaign in Virginia reinvigorated the issue, bringing the critical race theory panic back to national conservative cable news and talk radio, and from there to social media.
Local activists began noting critical race theory as a concern alongside worries about mask-wearing and possible vaccine requirements, Howes noted.
Then the state Department of Education on Nov. 9 launched a website explaining how to make a complaint to the Department of Justice, a process outlined in the law.
Things reached a crescendo when a recently-formed local arm of a Florida group called Moms for Liberty posted a tweet offering a $500 bounty to the first person to make a report that was substantiated. Moms for Liberty did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
We've got $500 for the person that first successfully catches a public school teacher breaking this law.— Moms for Liberty NH (@Moms4LibertyNH) November 12, 2021
Students, parents, teachers, school staff... We want to know! We will pledge anonymity if you want. https://t.co/hA7fqvj62u
In another tweet, the group defended the “bounty” tweet, pointing out that the law only bars teaching discrimination. “NH law prohibits teaching that one class is inherently superior or inferior. That no person is inherently racist or sexist or able-ist. That we are not born oppressed, victimized, or incapable.”
The group also pledged that if no one collected the bounty, they would give a donation to a local literacy organization.
Bounty of concerns
In a week, the tweet ricocheted around the local media, reaching the highest levels of state politics and finding its way into rhetoric against the New Hampshire law against teaching discrimination.
A spokesman for Sununu said the idea of financial incentives for enforcement would be inappropriate.
In Manchester, School Superintendent John Goldhardt and Chief Equity Officer Christina Philibotte both made reference to the bounty during a forum with the Manchester NAACP, comparing the issue to the highly controversial new abortion law in Texas that offers a $10,000 bounty for providing information about abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
“You feel you have a target on your back, when people are using words like ‘bounties,’” Howes said.
Howes said she worried about all the potential for miscommunication in reporting a violation of the New Hampshire law. A student, particularly a younger child, might have trouble communicating to a parent all the nuance of what a teacher said.
A parent, on the lookout for the suggestion that people of a certain race are oppressive, could misinterpret what their child said and file a report.
Teachers’ worry about losing their livelihoods over a miscommunication, or a child’s sensitivity around difficult chapters of history, Howes said, is pushing teachers to censor discussion of the connections between difficult history and current events, or literature and history — and ultimately depriving students.
“That’s what education is about, is exploring ideas,” Howes said.
“Not shutting them away because you’re afraid someone might turn you in, because of an idea.”