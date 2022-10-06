A trial on the case — and the larger issues of how much responsibility the state has for funding education — is set for next summer. But in the meantime, the plaintiffs’ attorneys have filed a motion to stop what they say is the illegal practice of town using excess revenue raised through the statewide education property tax to offset local property taxes.
“Effectively they’re not paying the full amount of SWEPT,” said attorney Natalie LaFlamme, using the acronym for the statewide education property tax.
This lawsuit is separate from the ongoing suit led by the Contoocook Valley school district over funding. The plaintiffs in this case are several taxpayers from property-poor towns including Plymouth and Penacook. To raise the same amount of money through property taxes, poor towns have to have higher tax rates than rich towns.
In New Hampshire, almost two-thirds of school funding is raised by local property taxes, with a small piece coming from the state. Another 10% or so comes through the statewide education property tax, SWEPT.
SWEPT was meant to raise money from towns for the state’s education trust, which was then split among all New Hampshire’s school districts.
The state counts on a certain amount of money coming in from SWEPT every year — and since 2011, towns have been allowed to keep anything they raise over the set amount.
However, only towns with the highest property values raise excess revenue through SWEPT.
The excess SWEPT money has been used to add to school budgets in the wealthiest towns, and several have used the excess SWEPT to offset property tax rates, yielding a “negative” school tax rate that has functioned as a tax abatement.
LaFlamme said that other court decisions have held that this is illegal. The motion filed Thursday aims to stop the Department of Revenue approving any negative school tax rates.
The SWEPT issue was brought up in the plaintiffs’ initial complaint, filed in late June. In a response, the state acknowledged the problem.
LaFlamme explained that the injunction was filed because, she said, the law does not allow for extra SWEPT money to be used to offset local school taxes.
“The facts aren’t in dispute for this,” LaFlamme said. “The law is really clear.”
