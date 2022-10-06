Attorneys in a school funding lawsuit focused on the widely-varying tax rates set by New Hampshire towns trying to fund schools have filed a motion seeking to stop towns from using the excess money raised through a statewide education tax to offset local property taxes.

A trial on the case — and the larger issues of how much responsibility the state has for funding education — is set for next summer. But in the meantime, the plaintiffs’ attorneys have filed a motion to stop what they say is the illegal practice of town using excess revenue raised through the statewide education property tax to offset local property taxes.

