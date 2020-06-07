MEREDITH -- Inter-Lakes High School’s graduation on Sunday featured caps, gowns, diplomas and smiles, but also plenty of changes in the age of COVID-19.
Inter-Lakes serves students from Meredith, Center Harbor and Sandwich, and found itself like high schools across New Hampshire in developing new ways to celebrate their seniors with innovative commencement ceremonies while keeping social distancing measures in place.
Seventy-five vehicles, one for each member of the senior class and their immediate families, were strategically parked near the high school’s south entrance. When it came time for diplomas to be conferred, seniors were instructed to get out of their vehicles, don masks and remain six feet apart as they walked to the stage.
After each group of students received their diplomas and returned to their cars, the front row of vehicles was directed to drive to the back row, allowing each family to have a front row seat as their child made the milestone walk.
“Little did we know that at the end of our school year that we would be thinking about great change for our world,” said Principal Scott Currier.
“As you leave here today and process from students and learners to graduates and alum, we need you today more than ever,” he told the soon-to-be graduates.
“With everything we have gone through as a class every year, each exam, each essay, each sports game, winter carnival, and most recently a pandemic that forced us to divide before we were truly ready, I feel as though that we finally made it is well deserved,” said student speaker Hailey Minkle.
She encouraged her classmates to send an email to a favorite teacher, text their best friend or simply give their mother a hug saying the day was as much about celebrating the support they received along the way as it was the milestone of graduation.
“Today is simply incredible. I mean just take a look around. Here we all are sitting in our cars. Physically separated from our peers, but we are still here. Together for the last time before we embark on our future journey. This sense of togetherness is a fantastic feeling. And I hope you will all cherish these last few moments that we have together and that our graduation will one day be a fun story to tell,” said student speaker Juliana Salamanca.
“We had big dreams for prom, senior sports seasons, a class trip and so many more events. Instead we’ve been glued to the news channel tuning in often focusing on the statistics of the devastating effects of everything that had happened this year. Yet when we look a little closer, we can see the fear and hope of every individual community and how those communities have banded together. We can see how this world has changed for the better,” said student speaker Abigail Jutton.
Graduating Senior Jasmine Morrissette directed her comments directly at the coronavirus.
“When you first came around. I didn’t take you seriously. To me and my friends you were a joke. I felt a silly sort of superiority over you. You could conquer China; you could shut down Italy but there was no way you could do damage to the United States. And in what felt like a blink of an eye you proved everyone wrong.”
Joseph DeTolla, co-class president, recounted that from kindergarten through the final days of high school he had witnessed all of his classmates discover and devote themselves to their passions and grow immensely as a result.
“Right now, I am surrounded by future doctors, lawyers, nurses, business owners, contractors, artists, musicians, leaders and military and civilian heroes who I have no doubt will be successful because we as a class are resilient and strong.”