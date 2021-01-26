More than five months earlier than expected, a separation agreement has been approved with the Nashua School District’s outgoing superintendent.
An interim superintendent has been selected and will begin fulfilling his new duties on Feb. 1.
On Monday, the Nashua Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the separation agreement with Superintendent Jahmal Mosley, who has served as superintendent for the past four years and is leaving to take on the role of superintendent for the South Hadley Public Schools in Massachusetts.
According to the separation agreement, Mosley will remain employed with the district until June 30, however, he will only be working up to 20 hours per week starting on Feb. 1 to provide transitional guidance to the interim superintendent.
Mosley will earn his full salary and benefits during this transition period, as well as an additional $7,000 to cover his legal fees associated with the agreement, according to the document.
After school officials approved the separation agreement with Mosley, they also voted 7-2 to appoint Garth McKinney, assistant superintendent, as interim superintendent effective Feb. 1; voting in opposition were Dotty Oden and Paula Johnson.
“I am certainly thankful for the opportunity and looking forward to working closely with the board,” said McKinney, who served as assistant principal at Main Dunstable Elementary School for two years before taking on the position of assistant superintendent for elementary in 2017.
McKinney’s annual salary was approved at $150,000, which will be prorated for the remainder of the school year.
McKinney, who has worked in education since 1994 and has a doctor of education in educational administration, was named 2013 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year by the New Hampshire Council of Teachers of English, and has superintendent certifications in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
The board also appointed Mario Andrade, principal at Elm Street Middle School, as the new assistant superintendent for elementary to fill McKinney’s former position at a salary of $125,000, also prorated.
“I want to thank the board for your support,” Andrade told school officials, adding he is looking forward to working with building administrators, educators and the community.
Mosley, who did not return a phone call seeking comment on Tuesday, did not attend Monday’s board meeting when the separation agreement was approved.
“Dr. Mosley was unable to be with us this evening,” said Heather Raymond, president of the Board of Education.
In a statement issued last week, the Board of Education thanked Mosley for his leadership and the educational services he provided to the Nashua School District since 2017.
“Dr. Mosley and the Board of Education look forward to working collaboratively through the conclusion of the 2021 school year in the transition of Dr. Mosley to his new position and the Nashua School District’s transition to finding an interim and/or permanent superintendent replacement so as to best support the students, their families and the staff …,” said the statement.
Last month, the board voted to form a committee that will initiate a nationwide search to find Mosley’s permanent replacement.