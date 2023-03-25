OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Fifteen minutes into the first half-hour lunch period Thursday at Old Orchard Beach High School, the noise level began to rise.

Some students who sat and chatted with their schoolmates said they appreciate getting the break from class and not having to scarf down their meals. But as Principal John Suttie scanned the cafeteria for flying food, he said in the time between when they're done eating and the bell rings, their behavior worsens.

