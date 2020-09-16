MANCHESTER — A new proposal to add student representatives from each Manchester high school to the city’s Board of School Committee as non-voting members is on its way to the full board for a vote — despite pleas from students not to send it.
Members of the school board’s policy committee voted 4-1 Tuesday night to recommend the proposal be approved by the full board, despite two current student representatives voicing opposition to the plan.
Manchester High School Central student representatives Lilly Tague-Bleau and Kellen Barbee said they had concerns about student board members taking part in full board meetings, given the tendency those sessions have to drag on into the night. One meeting last month lasted more than seven hours, finally wrapping after 1 a.m. the following day.
Both Barbee and Tague-Bleau asked board members to hold off voting to send the proposal to the full board, so students could work with committee members to tweak the language.
“We’re here tonight, and we’ve heard comments from many board members, and they’ve been in opposition to what we’re saying,” said Barbee. “To me, that’s not supporting the students. That’s quite the opposite, and it’s quite frankly a slap in the face.”
“I’m sorry you feel that way about it,” said policy committee chairwoman Leslie Want. “We have been at this for almost four years now, trying to get actual student members — not just a representative, but a member that has all the powers and rights of a member who can fully represent the students of Manchester on this board.”
The policy was drafted using a state statute covering student members of municipal school boards, and calls for non-voting student members to sit with the full board twice a year. The student representatives at each city high school would be elected by peers not scheduled to graduate before the student board member’s term ends.
According to Ward 11 school board member Nicole Leapley, the student representative positions will provide Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO) credits towards graduating high school, and Saint Anselm College students will work with student board members.
“Our grievance isn’t with the policy, per se,” said Barbee. “It’s about putting us on the board. We don’t want that. All we’re asking is that you don’t send this to the full board, and that you work with us to make it better.”
“We completely agree with committee member Leapley’s objectives, the goals,” said Tague-Bleau. “The only objection is sitting on the board, the full board, as a full member for the entirety of meetings. Everything else seems to fit with our objectives and goals.”
“Even though we’ve had you here to speak with us, I feel like it’s not been a full voice and I would like personally to see a full voice for student members here,” said Want. “I understand that doesn’t necessarily mesh with your vision tonight. I think you all are two people, you’re very dedicated but think there’s a tremendous opportunity here for students in this entire district.”
Arthur Beaudry of Ward 9 said he was “more and more impressed” with Barbee and Tague-Bleau every time they come before the board.
“The young man is absolutely correct,” said Beaudry. “We keep talking about we want to support the students...you’re wrong madam chairwoman. They’re not going to have more of a say because they have no vote. They are a seated member with no vote. They can still come before us and sit there all night long, but when the discussion comes to take a vote they don’t have a say.”
Beaudry favored holding off approving the policy and holding additional discussions with students.
“All four schools came before us over the course of the last two years and said they like the process that it is right now,” said Beaudry. “I would hope that this goes down, and let’s sit and talk with these students and see what’s best for them.”
Leapley argued the proposal can be amended at a future date if needed, with input from students.
In the November 2019 municipal election, voters overwhelmingly approved the ballot question, “Are you in favor of a student from each high school having a seat on the school committee as a non-voting member?”
The question was approved with 74 percent of the vote, 13,590 to 4,705. The question is non-binding, meaning the outcome should be considered by officials as they discuss the issue, but they are not obligated to abide by it.
Voting in favor of recommending the proposal to the full board for approval were Peter Perich, Jim O’Connell, Want and Leapley. Beaudry was opposed, and promised to file a minority report explaining his position.