Manchester school board members have chosen assistant superintendent of schools Jennifer Gillis to serve as the interim head of the state’s largest school district while the search for the Queen City’s next supt. is held.
The vote came early Tuesday morning, concluding a marathon Board of School Committee meeting at City Hall.
Superintendent John Goldhardt resigned as superintendent of the Manchester school district on Friday. He was recently announced as one of two finalists to lead the Carson City, Nev., schools.
Goldhardt will continue to be paid through April 15, according to a separation agreement obtained through a Right-to-Know request.
Goldhardt will write a transition memo to help guide his successor, outlining his work and tying up loose ends, according to the separation agreement.
Gillis served as principal of Southside Middle School for four years, having come to the Manchester schools after serving six years as assistant principal at Mountain View Middle School in Goffstown.
In addition to her experience as a principal, Gillis spent nearly 15 years teaching, mentoring, coaching and advocating for students in public education. She worked in the field of brain injury rehabilitation before starting a career in public education.
Prior to being promoted to assistant superintendent, Gillis worked with a number of community agencies. One notable initiative is the District Safety Plan, in which she collaborated with a number of community agencies, including law enforcement, fire and emergency services. She was also active in the development of the redistricting plan at Southside Middle School.
Gillis earned a BS degree from Endicott College, an MBA from Franklin Pierce University and her doctorate from Plymouth State University.
Gillis and asst. supt. of schools Amy Allen served as co-superintendents of Manchester schools in the spring of 2019, while a superintendent search was held. Both were among three finalists for the job that year, before Goldhardt was eventually chosen by the school board.
Manchester school board members have chosen assistant superintendent of schools Jennifer Gillis to serve as the interim head of the state’s largest school district while the search for the Queen City’s next supt. is held.