Jennifer Harrises, a longtime district employee, has been chosen as the next assistant principal of student services at Manchester Memorial High School, school administrators announced.
Harrises was raised in the Queen City and has worked for the Manchester School District for 18 years, most recently as assistant principal at Wilson Elementary School.
She began her career as a paraprofessional at Smyth Road Elementary, where she says she discovered a passion for special education. She became a special education teacher, working at the Middle School at Parkside for eight years before serving as special education coordinator for middle and high schools.
“I am so excited for this new position and the opportunity to support and grow in the Memorial community,” Harrises said in a statement. “I’m eager to get to work as part of the exceptional team at Memorial to continue to support our students and families.”
Harrises replaces Mary-Jo Bourque, who retired at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
The school district is seeking applications for Harrises’ former position, assistant principal at Wilson Elementary. This and all other open positions are posted at www.applitrack.com/mansd/onlineapp.
An internal audit of Exeter High School’s senior prom held in June found that numbering the hands of unvaccinated students and gathering student COVID-19 vaccination information violated an administrative directive and the procedures that were used were flawed.