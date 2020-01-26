MANCHESTER -- A well-known preschool in the city’s North End will close its doors in June after three decades of welcoming students, due to declining enrollment.
In a letter issued last week, the board of directors of the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire announced “with heavy hearts” the Jewish Federation Preschool will close following the current school year.
“Hundreds of New Hampshire’s children have had their identities shaped by this program over 32 years,” board members wrote in a letter. “While we are sad to see this program come to and end, we are filled with gratitude for (preschool director) Alane (Sabel), her dedicated teachers, and the wonderful families from within and beyond the Jewish community who have entrusted their children to us these past three decades.”
“The school will close in June at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, but if there is enough interest we will also finish one final year of summer camp and will officially close in August,” said Allyson Guertin, director of outreach and engagement for the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire.
Guertin said over the last five years enrollment at the preschool has declined by almost 50%.
“When the preschool opened over 30 years ago, there was a larger concentration of the Jewish community living in the Manchester area,” said Guertin. “Although our preschool has always had a large number of non-Jewish families it was the Jewish families that made up the majority of our enrollment. Over time Jewish families have begun spreading out across the state and the Preschool’s enrollment began to decline.”
“Despite efforts to preserve this important program, the Federation board has concluded that the organization can no longer sustain the significant operational costs,” wrote board members in a letter to the community.
According to the school’s website, the JFNH Preschool is a place where children ages 2-5 can receive “a quality education in a Jewish atmosphere.”
“Our goals include forming a positive, curious attitude about learning, and encouraging the development and enjoyment of a Jewish identity,” the website states.
The preschool opened in 1987 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Sabel, the school’s only director over the last three decades.
“There are so many memories,” said Sabel. “As I look back on 32 years I think of that first handful of children cutting the ribbon into that first small shared room at the Jewish Federation building. What stands out most is the end of each school year as I watched our kindergarten graduates cross the stage in their mini caps and gowns ... so many of them coming back to visit over the years. How privileged I have been to watch so many children go from tiny two-year-olds to strong students in our New Hampshire schools, to adults giving back to our state in so many ways.”
Reaction to the news of the school’s impending closure has been one of surprised sadness, Guertin said.
“The preschool and it’s director, Alane Sabel, hold a very special place in many people’s hearts,” said Guertin. “Since the announcement of its closure, past parents and students have shared wonderful memories with me of their time at the school, the academic foundation it built and the friends they made that have since become family.”
“As both a neighborhood resident and the father of a former student, I am saddened to learn that the Jewish Federation of NH Preschool here in Ward 2 is closing at the end of this school year, but thankful for its 32 years of shaping the lives of thousands of area children,” tweeted Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart.
The preschool was housed in the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire’s Beech Street property until April 2015, when an agreement was reached to sell the property and the school moved across the street to the Temple Adath Yeshurun.
Guertin said Jewish leaders are looking for new opportunities to reach New Hampshire families and children.
“The Jewish Federation of New Hampshire has always been committed to helping young children and families nurture Jewish identity,” said Guertin. “We are always actively thinking of new ways to reach and engage families with young children and are currently exploring ways we can continue to spread the mission of the preschool on a broader state-wide level.”