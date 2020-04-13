A judge has ruled the Hampstead School District and its board are entitled to a copy of a report on a $28,600 independent investigation prompted by an ex-school administrative employee who made hostile workplace claims.
In an order issued last week, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling gave School Administrative Unit 55 10 days to hand over the report that outlines the findings of the probe, which was funded by tax dollars.
Hampstead, which is part of the SAU along with the Timberlane Regional School District, took legal action against the SAU after SAU Board Chairman Kimberly Farah, who is a member of the Timberlane board, declined to make the report available when the Hampstead School Board asked for a copy.
Members of the individual Hampstead and Timberlane boards make up the SAU Board.
Lawyers for Hampstead argued that its school board should be able to get the report under the state’s right-to-know law, but the SAU’s lawyers claimed it didn’t have to be disclosed, insisting that it falls within an “internal personnel practices” exemption and the report is a work product and is confidential information protected by attorney-client privilege.
Wageling disagreed.
She wrote in her order that the “benefits of disclosure to the public are quite substantial. The SAU spent $28,600 on the investigation and report. Those taxpayer funds were aimed at investigating reports of official misconduct by individuals holding publicly elected positions. For the reasons described above, the public generally has a significant interest in knowing the results of such an investigation.”
Hampstead officials have also complained that Farah, who is a member of the Timberlane board, launched the probe without seeking approval from the full SAU Board.
The investigation began after Thomas Geary, the SAU’s former business operations coordinator, quit and in a resignation letter alleged that some on the SAU board created a hostile work environment.
In December, Farah announced at an SAU board meeting that the investigation found there was “no merit” to the allegation.
While she denied Hampstead’s request for the SAU to pay its attorney’s fees related to the court action, Judge Wageling found that the SAU is responsible for other costs.
“I’m very pleased with the decision of the court. It is, however, unfortunate that once again, time, energy, and taxpayer dollars had to be expended in order for Timberlane board members to comply with the law and do the right thing,” said Karen Yasenka, vice chairman of the Hampstead board.