A judge has reaffirmed a recent ruling that ordered School Administrative Unit 55 to turn over to the Hampstead School Board a report on an investigation into allegations of a hostile work environment.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling denied SAU 55’s motion to reconsider her decision in April in which she found the SAU must provide a copy of the final report, which included the findings of an independent investigation, to Hampstead.
The Hampstead and Timberlane Regional school districts are part of the SAU and shared the cost of the $28,600 investigation. SAU lawyers argued the report did not have to be disclosed under the state’s right-to-know law. Among other things, they claimed that it fell within the “internal personnel practices” exemption and was confidential because it implicated attorney-client privilege.
Hampstead school lawyers disagreed, insisting that its school board was entitled to see what was in the report. The judge rejected the SAU’s argument.
The Hampstead board took the SAU to court earlier this year as it fought to get a copy of the report.
In the order issued last week, Wageling also denied a separate motion by the Hampstead board, which asked her to reconsider her ruling rejecting its request for the SAU to pay Hampstead’s legal fees.
“Because the arguments raised in Hampstead’s motion for reconsideration do not undermine the court’s conclusion that the SAU neither knew or should have known that it had to disclose the report, Hampstead’s motion for reconsideration is denied,” Wageling wrote in last week’s order.
The court battle began after SAU Board Chairman Kimberly Farah, who is a member of the Timberlane board, refused to make the report available when the Hampstead board asked for a copy.
Hampstead members complained that Farah initiated the investigation without an OK from the entire SAU Board. Following the conclusion of the investigation, Farah said it was determined that the allegations had “no merit.”
The investigation began after Thomas Geary, the SAU’s former business operations coordinator, resigned and alleged that some on the SAU board created a hostile work environment.