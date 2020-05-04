While some schools are finishing their academic year at the end of May, others are still tentatively set to continue remote learning until mid-June, but that's not set in stone.
In Nashua, the last day is currently scheduled for June 15; it's June 18 in Litchfield. Nearby school districts such as Merrimack and Amherst will finish their school year on May 29.
After several people raised concerns on social media about the later closure to the academic year in Litchfield, the school board issued a statement saying discussions about changing the date are ongoing.
"We appreciate your patience as we work on this,” said the school board.
In Nashua, Superintendent Jahmal Mosley said the June 15 closing date would make for a smoother transition for summer learning, but at least one Board of Education member disagrees.
“It is very challenging, in a district this size, to just end early because of all of these (union) contracts working in unison, but also really around the 180 days,” Mosley said.
Currently, the New Hampshire Department of Education requires that schools complete 180 days of instruction, or the equivalent 990 hours of instruction for 7th through 12th-grade and 945 hours of instruction for first through 6th grade.
Mosley recommended last week that the district stick with its current school year to complete 180 days on June 15.
“If we ended school early, that puts us in jeopardy with noncompliance,” he said.
He said the district would not reach its hourly requirement prior to June 15 since it had changed its remote learning schedule to three or four hours a day of instruction, depending on the grade level.
Nashua Board of Education member Jessica Brown, said the district should investigate the possibility of finishing the school year earlier for the sake of students.
Brown said she would prefer a last day for students on June 5, and if teachers must stay on for contractual obligations, they could use the remaining days for professional development initiatives.
“It is very complicated to end early,” replied Mosley, adding there are other issues that must be considered as well, including the lunch program.
Nashua teachers have been working very hard, and the district needs to show some understanding, according to Mosley, who said such professional development is not in the contract.
School officials in Nashua have asked Mosley to seek a waiver from the state for three of its snow days, While that request is pending, he has been asked to speak with the Nashua Teachers’ Union about whether it would support professional development at the end of the school year.