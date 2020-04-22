The Contoocook Valley Regional School District's fight with the state over education funding is picking up new support, with school boards in SAU 29 signing on.
According to Keene-based SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay, a majority of the school boards in the seven-town district have agreed to sign an amicus brief as non-litigants for ConVal and the state appeals the lawsuit to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
“I am happy to report that nearly all of our boards (and possibly all in the near future) have approved a resolution to sign an amicus brief in support of that lawsuit,” Malay told parents in an email sent this week.
ConVal, based in Peterborough and made up of nine member towns in the Monadnock region, sued the state last year over the adequacy grants paid out to districts to fund education. The state pays out a little more than $3,600 per pupil per year, and ConVal claimed in court that by using the state’s data and the state’s funding formula, the actual amount should be approximately $10,000 per pupil per year.
Keene’s SAU 29 did not join ConVal in the initial lawsuit, heard in the Cheshire Superior Court in Keene. Instead the Mascenic School District, the Monadnock School District based in Swanzey, and the Winchester School District, all joined as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
Cheshire Superior Court Judge David Ruoff ruled in favor of the school districts, writing in his ruling that the state is in violation of the New Hampshire Constitution by funding education at an inadequate level. Ruoff declined to order specific money awarded, but ruled that any solution must come from the Legislature.
“(The funding formula is) not only unsupported by the legislative record but (is) clearly or demonstratively inadequate according to the Legislature’s own definition of an adequate education,” Ruoff ruled.
The state appealed the decision and the case is now headed to the New Hampshire State Supreme Court. Malay assured parents that the amicus brief that districts are signing on to does not put SAU 29 on the hook financially.
“Please note that this does not obligate any of our districts financially to the lawsuit and serves as a broader recognition that districts around the state also support this effort,” he wrote.
SAU 29 includes Keene, Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlow, Marlborough, Nelson and Westmoreland.