A city councilor is unhappy with a Keene Public Library plan to spend thousands for new printing software using unspent employee wages.
Ward 2 City Councilor Robert Williams said the money being proposed for the printer and software upgrade should go to library employees who have been furloughed since the city closed public access to the library.
“I’d like to help folks that have been furloughed,” he said.
Library Director Marti Fiske wants to spend $4,346 on a printer and software system that would require patrons to pay before they print out documents. Fiske told members of the city’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee that the library is currently losing out on more than $4,600 every year because of unpaid printing.
The committee approved Fiske’s request, sending it to the City Council to consider. Her plan is to use the unspent wages in the budget, according to the committee’s letter to the council.
“Ms. Fiske explained the unspent funds of $4,375 is coming from the Assistant Library Director position that has been vacant since early October, and because of the emergency declaration by the governor, half of the library staff was furloughed,” the letter states.
Library patrons currently print out documents and then pay for them at the front desk. However, Fiske told the committee, the current printing system relies on the honor system and many patrons are not paying for their printouts.
Williams is objecting to the use of the unspent wages for the project. He sent a letter to the full council outlining his issues with the plan.
“While the money in question represents a small windfall for the city budget, it is a windfall of unfortunate origin,” he wrote.
Williams said Thursday he wants to see city money being used in a way that benefits the local economy directly, given the current downturn caused by the COVID-19 closures.
“I’m concerned about spending money on things like copiers and printers when we could keep money in the community and have it go to people working in the community,” he said.
Williams’ letter to the council suggests setting aside the fund and allowing the furloughed employees the opportunity to earn it once the library shutdown is lifted.
“For example, the money could be used to fund emergency loans designed to help furloughed employees put food on the table and pay the rent on time,” he wrote to the council. “It could also be set aside in an account to be used in the near future, so that employees may have the opportunity to work additional hours to earn this money at a later date.”
The full council is set to decide on the funding this week.