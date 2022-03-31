KEENE — In a show of solidarity, Keene High School teachers and SAU 29 administrators released a video this week to tell students they are working together to make the high school a safer place to be.
“In response to the issues at Keene High School, the Keene School Board and SAU29 administration reached out to a group of Keene High staff members to brainstorm some ideas and create plans to help move KHS in a positive direction. One result of those meetings was the ‘KHS Together’ plan to get kids out of the hallways and bathrooms and into their classes,” the SAU said in a Facebook message Monday.
The goals of the new direction include changing the culture of the school, creating a sense of safety and instilling hope, the post said. This will include reducing “the number of students in hallways to better identify students in need” and increasing “the adult presence in the hallways.”
Keene High School math teacher Bill Gillard, president of the city’s teacher’s union, begins the video to let students know that school staff and administration hear them.
“If you are a student that goes to class consistently, you work really hard, you’re serious about your academics — we hear you. We hear you that there are times that you have felt unsafe at your school, there’s behaviors that make you feel uncomfortable — we hear you and we want to work to address those,” Gillard said. “If you’re a student that doesn’t go to class we also hear you. We hear that you are struggling. We hear that you need our help and we want to help you get back to class so you can be prepared to make that next step in life.”
In the video, Gillard and fellow teachers Jonathan Perry, John Luopa and Martha Lavinge explain the new expectations and rules that are going into place this week in an effort to change the culture of the school.
“We want you to have a sense of safety. We want Keene High to be a welcoming environment for all students. We also do want to reduce the number of students in the hallways and to identify students in need,” Luopa said.
According to the video, students will not be allowed to leave class, study hall or the cafeteria during their lunch, 10 minutes after the start of the period and 10 minutes before the end of the period. Also, only one student at a time, per class, will be given a hall pass to go to the bathroom.
The video also tells students to be aware there will be more adult supervision in the hallways. The adults will be wearing orange vests and walking around with walkie-talkies, Gillard said. Students will be expected to present a hall pass if they are scheduled to be in class, study hall or the cafeteria for lunch, he said.
“You can expect we’re going to say hi to you, we’re also going to ask you how your day is going. But we’re also going to ask you where you’re going where you’re coming from, do you have a pass, what’s your name,” Gillard said. “When an adult comes up and asks where you are going to you are expected to give your name, you’re expected to give them your pass, you are expected to be courteous — as the adults are expected to be courteous to you as students.”
Students that choose not to follow the new expectations, Perry said, need to know there will be “clear, consistent and timely consequences.”
Police responded to the high school on Friday, March 18, around 11 a.m. for an incident that police said took place after a student protest of a teacher’s resignation at the school. Following this protest, there was an incident that led to a student being detained by staff and then being turned over to his parent.
School officials publicly addressed the ongoing behavioral issues at Keene High School in messages to the community last week saying that there is a smaller percentage of the school, 5%, participating in “disruptive behaviors including fighting, vaping, vandalism, skipping class, and blatant disregard, defiance and disrespect to fellow students, school personnel and school rules.”
There has also been community outrage over the high number of teachers resigning from the high school, with many placing blame on the school and SAU administrators for not including teachers in addressing the behavior issues, which they say are leading to the teacher resignations.
The school district and SAU are holding forums to take community input on the behavioral issues and teacher resignations at the high school.
Thursday’s forum will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Keene High School cafeteria.
People interested in participating in Thursday’s forum are asked to RSVP online before 10 a.m. on Thursday.