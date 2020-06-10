A group of Keene residents who live near Keene State College want the city to do something about the frequent drunken and disruptive parties in their neighborhoods.
“We’re just looking to live in our homes peacefully,” said Willow Street resident Dawn Kopczynski.
Parties at houses rented by Keene State students have been problems for years. Now, the Concerned East Side Neighbors group wants the city to adopt an ordinance that holds the hosts of parties responsible for the actions of their guests.
The ordinance targets the hosts of these parties with fines, and then it will allow city officials to fine the homeowners if the problems continue.
Kopczynski said neighbors have been dealing with parties of up to 150 people that move around from house to house during the day. The partying can go on to 3 a.m. with loud music, screaming, and even people urinating on neighboring property.
“We have neighbors who are basically inconsiderate,” Kopczynski said.
Kopczynski said the homes the students rent are run down, with siding pulled off and garbage strewn around the lawns. Between the dilapidated nature of the property and the student behavior, the property values for homeowners are going down.
Sarah Franklin, an Adams Street resident, wrote to city officials that while police are always responsive to issues that arise from the parties, responding on a case-by-case basis isn’t getting to the root of the problem.
“We are concerned for the safety of all people affected,” Franklin wrote.
Kelly Ricaurte, Keene State’s director of strategic communications and community relations, said the college is aware of the problems and supports the neighbors in the effort to get the social host ordinance passed.
“We’re familiar with the research related to the development, implementation and outcomes of similar ordinances in other communities. For the past few months, the City of Keene has worked on the ordinance more closely with the neighborhood group,” Ricaurte said in an email.
New Hampshire already has a law that puts party hosts on notice if underage guests drink or do drugs at the party, but the social host ordinance covers “unruly gatherings,” where disorderly conduct, noise, littering and vandalism are mentioned along with other illegal activity.
Though students have been doing remote learning since spring break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Keene State has announced it plans to bring students back in the fall.
Kopczynski said many of the houses become legacy houses where students rent them every year, continuing the parties. There is also an unsanctioned fraternity that rents several houses in Keene and hosts regular parties, she said.