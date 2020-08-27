KEENE — The Keene School district has several areas of concern after an air quality audit of all the district’s facilities, and a plan is being developed to remedy the situation.
The district undertook the audit to make sure its buildings are safe for students given the airborne nature of the coronavirus. The audit, conducted by Merrimack-based Energy Efficient Investments, Inc., found good airflow in most of the buildings, though it also reports that several classrooms and other spaces in Keene High School, including the nurse’s office, have no air ventilation. The situation is worst at the district’s preschool building, Jonathan Daniels School.
“The spaces at Johnathan Daniels school do not have any active ventilation systems,” the report states.
Superintendent Robert Malay did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday, but in an email sent out Wednesday night he assured parents that the report is a positive development.
“The report came back much better than I think was anticipated, which is good news, with assurances that we will be ready to receive students on September 10th,” Malay said in the email to parents sent this week.
School Board Chair George Downing said Thursday that Malay has promised no space with poor ventilation would be used by students or staff. He said the district’s facilities staff is working on a plan.
“We don’t know yet what the plan is going to look like,” Downing said.
The report recommends adding ventilation systems to some of the buildings. For Jonathan Daniels that means installing a new roof-mounted heat recovery unit to provide ventilation and heating for the classroom spaces, and to provide the enhanced filtration systems recommended to deal with COVID-19.
Downing said that if the building can’t be made ready in time for the start of the school year, some students may get shuffled around in order to keep them in safe spaces.
“There’s enough space in the district for everything we need to do,” Downing said.
The district has CARES Act money targeted to help pay for the HVAC system upgrades and other fixes that will be needed, Downing said. The district was in relatively good shape in terms of facility maintenance before the pandemic hit.
Downing said the district has been making upgrades to the buildings for the past several years to bring them up to current safety standards, including adding sprinklers to the buildings.
The new need to make sure the air is filtered with the advanced systems is new, and in keeping with the major changes the pandemic is bringing.
“It’s a new world, everything is different,” Downing said.