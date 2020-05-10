Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell said Friday she believes conditions will be safe for students and faculty to return to campuses in the fall.
“I am increasingly confident we can do this safely,” Treadwell said. “We have to learn how to manage with COVID, not shelter from it.”
Treadwell’s announcement coincides with the University System of New Hampshire’s announcement that the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University and the community colleges in New Hampshire will be open for the fall. Todd Leach, chancellor of the University System of New Hampshire, said in a statement that the reopening shows the strength of the state’s higher education institutes.
“The vibrance, creativity, talent, and impact of our students, faculty, and employees who inspire our mission to the State of New Hampshire are missed, and we are working diligently to restore safe frameworks that will enable the return of our communities and their impact on our local economies,” Leach said.
Treadwell, who holds a doctorate in pharmacology and toxicology from Dartmouth College’s Geisel School of Medicine, is also serving on the state’s college system reopening committee. She has also assisted Gov. Chris Sununu’s administration in looking at ways to reopen public elementary and high schools.
Treadwell said given the current projections for the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the build-up in the state’s testing regimen and hospital bed capacity, Keene State and the other schools in the state’s college system will be able to reopen campuses in a safe manner. More tests with quicker results will allow for people who have contracted the illness but who are asymptomatic to be found and treated without spreading the infection through the community, she said.
Keene State is prepared to welcome students back in August after switching to remote learning following spring break, but Treadwell said the school will be ready to pivot as needed. If conditions change, Treadwell said Keene State will use new remote learning tools and other options to educate students.
The school is also working to ensure that, should another disruption occur, students who lack high-speed internet and devices at home will be supplied with iPads and cellphone plans so they will not be left behind.
The college has invested in new audio and video systems for classrooms as well as mobile stations to allow for online broadcasts from labs and other areas. Treadwell said Keene State getting back to business will help jump-start an economy hit hard by the pandemic shutdowns.
“It’s us getting back to work graduating teachers, nurses and professionals who will go to work serving the communities in our region,” Treadwell said.
The college is already dealing with the financial fallout from shutting the campus down. After refunding $6.5 million to students for unused room and board for the remainder of the academic year, the college cut short the contracts of 94 adjunct employees. This week, Treadwell informed another 70 employees that they will be furloughed in an effort to save $600,000 in salary.
Treadwell hopes to start bringing the furloughed employees back by June and July, with some coming back Aug. 1 at the latest. The furloughed employees will keep their health, dental and vision insurance during their time away, she said.
There may be a need for another round of furloughs in June and Treadwell wants to have administrators and those in leadership positions to divert a portion of their pay toward a fund to help students when they return.
“It’s important to me that this is a shared hardship,” Treadwell said.