Keene State College recently received accreditation for its educator preparation programs from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, the state Department of Education announced Wednesday.
Keene State College was one of four New England institutions to earn the accreditation achievement this fall, and the only school in New Hampshire.
“This accreditation honors our roots as a teacher’s college and highlights our outstanding programs,” said Melinda Treadwell, president of Keene State College, in a statement.
The accreditation council held its fall 2022 review in October, during which 55 providers were approved under the CAEP Teacher Preparation Standards, briniging the total number of approved providers to 507.
“The New Hampshire Department of Education commends Keene State College for focusing on its educator prep programs and understanding the true value in supporting the state’s future educator workforce," said Stephen Appleby, director of NHED’s Division of Educator Support and Higher Education, in a statement.
