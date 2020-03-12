KEENE — Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell announced the school will not hold in-person classes for two weeks following the coming spring break.
She also said in an email sent to students Wednesday night that students who are traveling to high risk areas for COVID-19 infections during the break will have to stay off campus for two weeks following the break and to self-quarantine during that time to make sure they are free from the virus.
Keene State’s new travel restrictions for spring break state that students need to stay off campus and self-quarantine if they leave North America during the break; go on a cruise ship; go to the New York City metro area, Southern California, or the Seattle metro area; or travel to a municipality that has taken active measures to limit the virus spread such as closing schools and limiting large gatherings like in New Rochelle, N.Y., and Westchester, N.Y.
Students who travel to or spend time at a location where more than 100 people are diagnosed with COVID-19 by the end of the trip are also being asked to stay off campus and self-quarantine for two weeks. The restrictions also apply to any who has come into contact with someone who has been diagnosed or who is a confirmed carrier of the virus.
The school’s break starts next week and classes are set to resume on March 23. While most students will be able to get back on campus for March 23, all classes will be held online, according to Treadwell.
“We will not resume face-to-face instruction until Monday, April 6, recognizing that some of our student, faculty, and staff members will be restricted from access to campus,” she said in the email.
Classes will start meeting in person again after the two-week period.
Students who plan to remain on campus during the break are asked to check in with the Office of Residential Life. The campus will stay open and arrangements will be made for meals and other amenities for these students, according to Treadwell.