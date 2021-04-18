Keene State College has spent $5 million so far in COVID-19 testing costs for students and staff.
Kelly Ricaurte, director of strategic communications and community relations at Keene State, said $3.1 million came from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery funds.
“Some of the cost will be covered by GOFERR,” Ricaurte said.
The college has $1.6 million remaining from direct federal stimulus dollars that can be applied to cover testing costs, she said in an email.
"There are other costs and lost revenue from COVID impacts that will be covered by the University System," Ricaurte wrote. "The board said from day one that it would incur whatever costs are necessary to keep our campuses safe."
Keene State has administered more than 44,000 COVID-19 tests since Jan. 1, following 45,000 in the fall term.
The school has required weekly tests for students attending classes and participating in other on-campus activities throughout this academic year.
The school has avoided any large-scale outbreaks of COVID-19 on campus after delaying the start of the spring semester in expectation of a surge in cases.
Keene State President Melinda Treadwell has said the school plans a full return to in-person classes and campus events for the fall term.