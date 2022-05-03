KEENE -- The dining services at Keene State College has changed produce vendors and is only selling homemade soup after receiving reports of ladybugs in the chopped romaine and a worm in a premade soup from a vendor.
“I’ve been here for 28 years and this is the first time that I have ever seen anything like this happen and to see it happen twice in a week is really quite unpreceded,” said Bonnie Blanchard, director of operations of the dining services run privately by Chartwells. “It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances and we don’t take any complaint lightly and it’s upsetting to us as much as it is to the students and we’re doing all that we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Only two students reported finding bugs in their food, Blanchard said. The other reports were complaints students had posted on social media.
“We had students report them directly to us and we also learned via Facebook pages,” she said.
The college’s newspaper, The Equinox, first reported four students found bugs in their food at the college’s dining locations between April 18 and April 24, first with a student finding a worm in her vegetable soup followed by reports of ladybugs in salads.
According to The Equinox, sophomore Lydia Wright reported on the Class of 2024 Facebook page that she found a ladybug in her salad. “I don’t want to bash the workers, they are doing the best they can, but this is the third bug in our food in the past week,” Wright posted.
Blanchard said Tuesday that the dining services feed roughly 8,500 students a week, and said they prefer any issues with meals be reported to staff immediately.
“It makes it difficult when you find out three days later and the packaging has been all thrown in the trash. It’s hard to do a really thorough investigation when you don’t have all the pieces,” Blanchard said.
However, based on the reports they received and what they could learn about in the social media posts, staff was able to get to the bottom of the issues and have made changes to prevent them from happening in the future, she said.
The chopped romaine that the ladybugs were appearing in was received from a vendor in bags, marked pre-washed.
“As part of our investigation I personally opened a bag and went through it piece by piece and identified them. It’s happening before they arrive in our facility,” Blanchard said. “We’re making sure they are washed again and we have also switched produce suppliers because it’s not acceptable for it to get to us like that and it’s supposed to be pre-washed and ready to use. Now we’re not assuming anything and rewashing everything.”
And because the soup came pre-made from a vendor the dining services has stopped selling pre-made soup and is now making its own soup, she said. “We’re making homemade soups as opposed to buying premade soups.”