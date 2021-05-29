KEENE — Keene State College students braved the cold and wet Saturday afternoon, one last obstacle they had to overcome to graduate.
“You did it,” said President Melinda Treadwell. “We made it to graduation.” The commencement ceremony saw the warm May weather turn cold, with 40-degree rain dampening the Fiske Quad. People wiped the rain off their plastic chairs, and college employees handed out plastic bags at the last moment for people to keep their seats dry.
It was one more adaptation, one more adjustment for the school, which found itself recalibrating to the evolving COVID “normal” all year.
“This was not the senior year we were anticipating,” said Class President Adriana Danielle.
“We had fun close to home, we learned a few new skills, and we all became masters of Zoom,” Danielle said. Keene State stayed open throughout the pandemic, though the school went to remote learning for an extended period in the fall and winter, and at other points in the year. Staying open meant students underwent weekly testing for the illness, wore masks and followed social distancing protocols.
Treadwell said the students bore the costs of all the precautions, dealing with the sadness and loneliness of the socially distanced year. Many also dealt with financial fallout from the pandemic, she said. They did it all while staying connected to their college community, leading with their hearts.
“You leaned in and you did not retreat,” Treadwell said. Lucille Jordan, president of Nashua Community College and recipient of an honorary Keene State Degree, said the students brought courage and grace to an uncertain year.
“You all navigated the new normal,” Jordan said. “Every time you encountered an obstacle, you faced it.”
Danielle said that now the students have been able to get through this year, it’s time to take what they have learned out into the world.
“We entered to learn, and now it’s time to go forth and serve,” she said.
This year’s class of 715 undergraduate students and 35 graduate students represent 17 states and two countries, according to the college.
Doing the ceremony the school honored State Archivist Brian Burford, an alumni who advises history and archivist students, with the Granite State Award.
Math Teacher Vincent Ferlini received the Distinguished Teacher of the Year award, and journalism student Benajil Rai was given the Leo F. Redfern Outstanding Citizenship Award.